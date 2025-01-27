We're deep in the coldest months, and that means you've probably dug out all your favorite sweaters and other winter clothes to stay warm!
But after their long stay in storage, you might notice some of those pieces are looking a little worse for the wear. They might be musty, pilling or just in need of a good ironing, and that's where lifestyle expert and "GMA" contributor Lori Bergamotto comes in with all the tools you need this season to get your closet in order.
Keep reading to discover her top suggestions for refreshing your wardrobe this winter!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Fabric press
This internet favorite was inspired by the hack of using a hair straightener to iron your clothes. It has two heated iron plates to heat the front and back of the fabric simultaneously, thus cutting your ironing time in half and removing the necessity for an ironing board.
The Nori Press + Use code GMA20
- $120
- Nori
Fabric shaver
Available in battery-operated or rechargeable models, this handy fabric shaver instantly removes lint, pilling and matted fibers from your well-loved sweaters and other wearables. It comes with three settings for use on various fabrics, and a detachable fuzz collector ensures quick and easy lint disposal.
Conair Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover, Rechargeable Portable Fabric Shaver, White
- $35.99
- Amazon
Conair Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover, Battery Operated Portable Fabric Shaver, White
- $11.99
- $14.99
- Amazon
Protective spray
Create an invisible shield between your shoes and the elements with this spray that makes water, oil and dirt bead up and slide off effortlessly like pearls. It keeps shoes looking fresh longer and works on all types of fabric including suede, nubuck, leather, vinyl, mesh, canvas and silk. Tarrago has been in business since 1940 so you can trust you're buying a quality product crafted with the utmost expertise, and this larger-than-most can treats an impressive 10 to 12 pairs of shoes.
Tarrago Nano Shoe Protector Spray | 6.5oz | Waterproof & Stain Repellent for Sneakers, Suede, Canvas, Leather, Fabric, Nylon, Hiking, Boots
- $16.95
- Amazon
Cashmere comb
Maintain your cashmere with a few strokes of this sustainably crafted comb from Quince. It comes with a 4.9 average star rating based on more than 1,300 review, and you can pay $10 for the comb by itself or get it for just $1 when you purchase two of Quince's lovely Mongolian cashmere crewneck sweaters.
Soak wash laundry soap
For a bright, clean scent and gentle cleansing for your winter wardrobe, try this soak wash that's biodegradable, phosphate-free, dye-free and sulphate-free. You can save up to 11 gallons of water per wash when you use it to hand wash which involves simply soaking and squeezing the garment -- no rinse required! All packaging is 100% recycled and recyclable, and it comes in an unscented version for sensitive noses and skin.
More 'GMA' picks
Amazon Basics Slim, Velvet, Non-Slip Suit Clothes Hangers, Gray/Silver - Pack of 30
- $16.29
- Amazon
Dr. Killigan's Cedarwood Chip Canisters - Moth Repellent for Closets, Cedar Blocks for Clothes Storage, Drawer Deodorizers, 6 Reusable Tins with Wood Shavings + Free 1oz Enhancing Spray
- $24.97
- Amazon