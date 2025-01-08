Angel Reese and Gabby Thomas may be best recognized for attaining champion status in their respective sports, basketball and track, but the two are venturing further into fashion territory as they share the coveted Vogue cover star spot for the fashion bible's Winter issue.
"It’s always been both: basketball and fashion," Reese told the publication, explaining she was a "fashion girlie" from a young age and loved trying on her mother's clothes and accessories.
Her nickname, Bayou Barbie, came from this penchant for getting glammed up -- especially for games -- and she admits she used to watch "America's Next Top Model" while practicing strutting down the runway in her living room.
This love for fashion is stronger than ever, and Reese hopes to walk in a runway show someday, citing Paris Fashion Week as a goal.
Thomas is similarly invested in the sartorial arts, especially since returning from the 2024 Olympics in Paris with three gold medals and spending her victory lap modeling, taking in fashion shows and even presenting a CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund award.
Outside of being a decorated runner, she has a master’s degree in epidemiology and wants to pursue a career in medicine, but she's making time to find her own style these days.
"Not that I don’t have my own style. I do, but then I put on something like that white Carolina Herrera dress that I wore to the show, and it’s like, Oh, oh-kaay," she explained, adding that she is experimenting with more "pretty" and "polished" looks these days and letting her style evolution seep into her makeup and hair routines, too.