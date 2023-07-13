Chanel Iman, who is expecting a baby with New England Patriots player Davon Godchaux, was spotted strutting on the runway during 2023 Miami Swim Week.
The model showed off her baby bump in a forest green two-piece bikini combo, with a lime green sarong skirt wrap during the Cupshe Cares Runway Show.
The event also featured swimwear from the BeMe: Cupshe Birthday Collection. Iman, Brittany Cartwright, Heather Rae El Moussa and Bianca Davies were among those who collaborated on the line that aims to empower women of many body types.
She shared another photo while walking the catwalk, which she posted on Instagram and captioned the pic, “Miami Swim Week with my baby girl🤰🏽👼🏽 🎀 @cupshe 👙.”
She also sported a nude one-piece suit with a flowy, slitted white skirt during the show.
This is her first pregnancy with Godchaux, which they announced back in May. This new baby girl joins her two daughters and Godchaux’s son, all from the couple's previous relationships.