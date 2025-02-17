Introducing cherry red -- the new it color for 2025.
We're only a few months into the new year, and cherry red is already everywhere, from beauty products to home decor.
Pinterest has even predicted the color as one of the the top five color trends for 2025.
"Cherry red isn't your standard shade of red. What makes it unique is the richness of its deep hue," Sydney Stanback, Senior Manager of Brand Research at Pinterest, told "Good Morning America."
"We can expect to see a rise in cherry red hair, nails, make up, home decor - we even saw cars and martinis trending, so people are going all in," Stanback added.
Want to incorporate the color into your beauty routine?
According to Kelli Anne Sewell, celebrity makeup artist and founder of Makeup by Kelli Anne, red can be more natural than you think.
"While it's bright and maybe intimidating, when applied in a sheer way it can mimic a natural flush that you would get from being in the cold," Sewell told "Good Morning America."
"Don't be afraid to brush it over the nose, onto the eyes, and dab a little on your lips as well for that cherry bitten style of makeup," Sewell added.
Sold on the trend? Scroll down to shop everything you need to see cherry red this year.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.