Christie Brinkley is 70 years young, and she's celebrating in a beautiful way.

The model, who hit her milestone birthday on Feb. 2, took to Instagram this week to post photos of herself wearing a white bra, leggings and sneakers while flexing her arm and smiling wide.

She began her caption by saying that while looking in the mirror on her 70th birthday, she's "finally happy" with the person looking back at her.

Brinkley went on to write about how she's no longer critical and demanding of herself, but rather grateful and understanding.

She closed out the caption post, writing:

"I've put this body thru it

"I’ve broken every bone,

"in tiny miracles I’m all healed

"in my heart and soul I’m home

"It’s taken 70 years to get here,

"in tears and joy I’ve found my happy,

"so now I’m going to end this poem,

"before I get too sappy!

"Happy Birthday Indeed!"

Since posting, Brinkley received lots of fan love, birthday well wishes, and over 30,000 likes.

"70 never looked so amazing," one person posted.

Earlier in the month, Brinkley posted a series of photos of herself wearing a swimsuit and flowing white coverup. Alongside the post, she spoke about making 70 your favorite year.

"It's up to you, it's in your power. To choose to celebrate, instead of cower," she wrote.

Her daughters also helped her celebrate her 70th birthday by sharing fun-filled video clips.

"HAPPY SEXY 70, MOM!" her youngest daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, wrote in a post.

Brinkley's eldest daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, also paid tribute with a video montage loaded with sweet memories with her mother.