Iconic supermodel Christy Turlington's daughter, Grace Burns, is following in her footsteps.
Burns, one of Turlington's two children with husband Ed Burns, made her runway debut Wednesday night at LuisaViaRoma and British Vogue Runway Icons show in Florence, Italy.
The 19-year-old model shared a note on social media expressing her gratitude to British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, casting director Piergiorgio Del Moro, British Vogue and LuisaViaRoma following the show.
"I feel so grateful to have had this perfection of an experience as my first show and to have been blessed by the hands of @sammcknight1 and @patmcgrathreal !" she wrote, mentioning famous makeup artist Pat McGrath and famed hairstylist Sam McKnight.
"Just thinking about all the people who made this possible and wish I could hug each and every one of you!" she added.
She was part of the presentation that highlighted an exclusive Victoria Beckham capsule collection.
The appearance marked Burns' first runway debut but she's shared photo shoots from modeling projects on her social accounts before.
Her mother is, of course, one of the world's most famous models. Turlington is known as one of the "original supermodels," along with other famous '90s top models including Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer and Kate Moss.
Turlington still graces magazine covers across the globe -- and occasionally returns for a runway appearance for special fashion events -- but mainly devotes her time to her non-profit, Every Mother Counts, which she founded in 2010 to support maternal health.
Along with Grace, Turlington is also mom to a son, Finn, with Burns.