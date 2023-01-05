With a new year comes an exciting new re-imagined line of Disney Princess dolls.

In partnership with Mattel, both brands have come together for a global rollout of updated Disney Princess and Disney "Frozen" lines.

The latest collection of dolls includes fan favorites such as beloved Princesses Rapunzel and Jasmine as well as popular "Frozen" characters Anna and Elsa.

Mattel's elevated launch aims to celebrate the magical stories of Disney with special attention to detail.

A few upgrades include true-to-character facial features, hair fiber tailored to the characters, premium fabrics with brighter colors and true fashion doll scale.

Scroll ahead to unlock the magic and shop the latest and greatest from the new Disney Princess and Disney "Frozen" collections.

Disney Princess Core Fashion Dolls Assortment

Amazon Disney Princess Toys, 13 Princess Fashion Dolls with Sparkling Clothing and Accessories, Inspired by Disney Movies, Gifts for Kids Price: $119.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Disney Princess Snow White Fashion Doll Price: $10.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Disney Frozen Core Fashion Doll Assortment

Amazon Disney Frozen Toys, Elsa Fashion Doll And Accessories Price: $10.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Disney Frozen Toys, Anna Fashion Doll And Accessories Price: $10.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Disney Frozen Snow Color Reveal Assortment

Amazon Disney Frozen Toys, Snow Color Reveal Doll with 6 Unboxing Surprises Including Character Figure, Inspired by Disney Movies Price: $11.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

