With a new year comes an exciting new re-imagined line of Disney Princess dolls.

In partnership with Mattel, both brands have come together for a global rollout of updated Disney Princess and Disney "Frozen" lines.

The latest collection of dolls includes fan favorites such as beloved Princesses Rapunzel and Jasmine as well as popular "Frozen" characters Anna and Elsa.

PHOTO: Disney and Mattel have teamed up to launch a re-imagined line of Princess dolls.
Disney
Mattel's elevated launch aims to celebrate the magical stories of Disney with special attention to detail.

A few upgrades include true-to-character facial features, hair fiber tailored to the characters, premium fabrics with brighter colors and true fashion doll scale.

PHOTO: Disney and Mattel have teamed up to launch a re-imagined line of Princess dolls.
Disney
Scroll ahead to unlock the magic and shop the latest and greatest from the new Disney Princess and Disney "Frozen" collections.

Disney Princess Core Fashion Dolls Assortment

Disney Princess Toys, 13 Princess Fashion Dolls with Sparkling Clothing and Accessories, Inspired by Disney Movies, Gifts for Kids
Price: $119.99   From: Amazon

Disney Princess Aurora Fashion Doll
Price: $10.99   From: Amazon

Disney Princess Rapunzel Fashion Doll
Price: $10.99   From: Amazon

Disney Princess Tiana Fashion Doll
Price: $10.99   From: Amazon

Disney Princess Cinderella Fashion Doll
Price: $10.99   From: Amazon

Disney Princess Raya Fashion Doll
Price: $10.99   From: Amazon

Disney Princess Moana Fashion Doll
Price: $10.99   From: Amazon

Disney Princess Snow White Fashion Doll
Price: $10.99   From: Amazon

Disney Princess Pocahontas Fashion Doll
Price: $10.99   From: Amazon

Disney Princess Ariel Fashion Doll
Price: $10.99   From: Amazon

Disney Princess Merida Fashion Doll
Price: $10.99   From: Amazon

Disney Princess Mulan Fashion Doll
Price: $10.99   From: Amazon

Disney Frozen Core Fashion Doll Assortment

Disney Frozen Elsa Fashion Doll
Price: $10.99   From: Amazon

Disney Frozen Toys, Elsa Fashion Doll And Accessories
Price: $10.99   From: Amazon

Disney Frozen Anna Fashion Doll
Price: $10.99   From: Amazon

Disney Frozen Toys, Anna Fashion Doll And Accessories
Price: $10.99   From: Amazon

MORE: I got a Mulan-inspired makeover at Disney World and the transformation was truly magical

Disney Frozen Snow Color Reveal Assortment

Disney Frozen Toys, Snow Color Reveal Doll with 6 Unboxing Surprises Including Character Figure, Inspired by Disney Movies
Price: $11.99   From: Amazon

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.