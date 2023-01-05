With a new year comes an exciting new re-imagined line of Disney Princess dolls.
In partnership with Mattel, both brands have come together for a global rollout of updated Disney Princess and Disney "Frozen" lines.
The latest collection of dolls includes fan favorites such as beloved Princesses Rapunzel and Jasmine as well as popular "Frozen" characters Anna and Elsa.
Disney and Mattel have teamed up to launch a re-imagined line of Princess dolls.
Disney
Mattel's elevated launch aims to celebrate the magical stories of Disney with special attention to detail.
A few upgrades include true-to-character facial features, hair fiber tailored to the characters, premium fabrics with brighter colors and true fashion doll scale.
Disney and Mattel have teamed up to launch a re-imagined line of Princess dolls.
Disney
Scroll ahead to unlock the magic and shop the latest and greatest from the new Disney Princess and Disney "Frozen" collections.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Disney Princess Core Fashion Dolls Assortment
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Disney Princess Toys, 13 Princess Fashion Dolls with Sparkling Clothing and Accessories, Inspired by Disney Movies, Gifts for Kids
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Disney Princess Aurora Fashion Doll
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Disney Princess Rapunzel Fashion Doll
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Disney Princess Tiana Fashion Doll
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Disney Princess Cinderella Fashion Doll
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Disney Princess Raya Fashion Doll
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Disney Princess Moana Fashion Doll
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Disney Princess Snow White Fashion Doll
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Disney Princess Pocahontas Fashion Doll
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Disney Princess Ariel Fashion Doll
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Disney Princess Merida Fashion Doll
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Disney Princess Mulan Fashion Doll
Disney Frozen Core Fashion Doll Assortment
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Disney Frozen Elsa Fashion Doll
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Disney Frozen Toys, Elsa Fashion Doll And Accessories
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Disney Frozen Anna Fashion Doll
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Disney Frozen Toys, Anna Fashion Doll And Accessories
Disney Frozen Snow Color Reveal Assortment
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Disney Frozen Toys, Snow Color Reveal Doll with 6 Unboxing Surprises Including Character Figure, Inspired by Disney Movies
Disney is the parent company of ABC News.