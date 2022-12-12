"Say Yes to the Dress" star Randy Fenoli has been helping couples plan for their wedding day for years. Now, he will be planning for his own.

The TV personality proposed to his boyfriend Mete Kobal on Saturday at New York City's Marmara Park Avenue hotel.

Photographed in front of lots of lavish florals, Fenoli is seen down on one knee while both he and Kobal are dressed in velvet tuxedo jackets.

"It wasn't a dress, but @metekobal did say yes to @randyfenoli. My longtime friend Randy, became engaged to his love last night, family and friends were there to celebrate," famed event planner Marcy Blum wrote in the caption of a post showcasing the engagement.

Blum, who helped Fenoli plan the surprise proposal, mentioned to People that the vision for the special occasion was "over-the-top" and to have a "big wow moment."

"He really wanted to surprise Mete with a beautiful moment for him to remember always," said Blum. "Randy and I have been friends forever and I'm so delighted to be creating his perfect proposal for him. As anyone who knows Randy either personally or from television knows, 'understated' is not in his vocabulary. With the help of our friends at Mixed Greens Event Design, we crafted an over the top, yet exquisitely romantic setting for him to propose."

Taking a quick scroll through Fenoli's Instagram feed, it's not hard to see his love for Kobal as the couple has shared several loving snaps together.

Towards the end of last month, the duo shared an adorable selfie together while taking flight and cuddling their dog Chewy.

While Fenoli says he is "so in love," he also revealed that he wasn't always sure marriage would be in his future.

"I'm the king of bridal," he told People. "I've been doing this bridal for 30 years, and I honestly just never thought it was going to happen for me. And I was OK with that. I was like, 'Honestly I have my career, I have my home, I have my dog, I have my mom,' and I'm like, 'I'm just going to be single the rest of my life.' And then I met Mete."