Everything that goes around, comes around -- and Katie Holmes is proving that with her latest look.

The actress was photographed on the red carpet at the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert in New York City rocking a strapless blue minidress over jeans, pairing the outfit with a pair of black sneakers.

She kept the look simple with minimal jewelry, subtle makeup and a loose beach wave hairstyle.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images Katie Holmes attends the iHeartRadio Z100's Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 9, 2022. in New York.

Holmes' unique look appeared to be inspired by early 2000s fashion.

Social media users were quick to comment on the "Dawson's Creek" star's look, remarking on the nostalgic style.

"This trend reared its ugly head years ago and honestly how dare Katie Holmes have the audacity to try to bring it back," one Twitter user wrote, referring to the trend of wearing a dress over jeans.

Another user chimed in, writing, "Katie Holmes woke up & decided it was 2002."

While people may have mixed opinions on Holmes' recent look, during the early 2000s, many celebrities couldn't wait to get in on the trend.

Miley Cyrus, Ashley Tisdale, Selena Gomez and several others were photographed wearing similar looks back in the early aughts, often pairing their outfits with over-the-top embellishments like studded bags and statement caps.