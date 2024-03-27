Gabrielle Union wears many hats. She's a mom, actress, wife, producer, bestselling author, entrepreneur -- and now, she's also the new global ambassador for intimates and apparel company Knix.

The "Bring It On" star is front and center for the brand's latest "Knix for Life" campaign, which aims to provide women products for every age and stage of life, all while breaking down barriers and taboos and being a voice on topics that matter to their community.

"I'm proud to be working with a brand like Knix," Union said in a statement. "Their mission to inspire people to live unapologetically free, at any age and any stage is what resonated with me most. Because when I stopped caring about what everyone else thought, and leaned into what I thought -- that's when I felt empowered and free."

Gabrielle Union has teamed up with Knix to bring more awareness to menstruation, menopause and more. Nino Munoz for Knix

Union was photographed for the campaign by Nino Muñoz. In the photos, she's seen wearing a mashup of matching Knix bras and underwear including the brand's bestselling Revolution V-Neck Bra, Leakproof UltraThin No-Show Bikini, Revolution Adjustable Pullover Bra and several other pieces.

The Flawless Haircare co-founder also appeared in a short video for Knix's campaign, in which she is heard saying, "Everything I've done, everything I've been outspoken about, this body has done it all with me."

She continues, "What if there was a brand that was made for our bodies? Because every body has a story. They evolve, change, sweat, bleed, leak... that's why I wear Knix. For every stage, for every age, for every part of us. Knix for life."

In a statement about the campaign, Knix founder and president Joanna Griffiths said, "I created Knix because I was tired of brands limiting women to one narrow image. We're more than just sexy or sporty; we're multifaceted. Gabrielle is the quintessential modern woman proving that we exist outside of a singular definition. Knix for Life is about defying stereotypes no matter the stage or age you are in. I'm proud to support her and all women with products that match our dynamic lifestyle."

Union, who is married to NBA star Dwyane Wade and is the mother of 5-year-old daughter Kaavia James, was previously tapped by Knix in 2021 to share her personal experiences and images for the company's "Life After Birth: Portraits of Love and the Beauty of Parenthood" book, published by Rizzoli.

The inspiring book also features other several notables including Amy Schumer, Eva Longoria, Ashley Graham.

