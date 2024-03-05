Gigi Hadid is heating up the runways and coming in hot.

The model was spotted in not one, but two shows on Tuesday which was the last day of Paris Fashion Week.

She was first photographed trailing along the runway at Chanel's fall/winter 2024 show wearing a long-sleeved black belted turtleneck midi dress with a sheer bottom half. The look was topped with layers of gold necklaces, bracelets and earrings with her hair pulled back in a low ponytail.

Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the Chanel Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on March 5, 2024 in Paris. Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Hadid's Chanel runway moment marked her first since closing Miu Miu's spring/summer 2024 show last year.

Speaking of Miu Miu, the model managed to return to the fashion label just hours after walking in Chanel.

While she didn't close this year, she was seen wearing Look 39 from this season's collection.

Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the finale of the Miu Miu Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 5, 2024 in Paris. Victor Boyko/Getty Images

This year's Miu Miu look included a shirt dress, topped with a brown fur cut, a black bag and Mary Jane shoes.

The ensemble also included a dazzling brooch and a pearl necklace.

While Hadid's back-to-back model moments turned heads, the fashion fun continued after Miu Miu as she took to the streets wearing an edgy black structured coat, dark shades and Miu Miu's Arcadie Matelassé Nappa leather bag.

She waved and smiled at cameras as she left the show.