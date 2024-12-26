Hailey Bieber spread a little holiday cheer in the most glamorous way.
The Rhode founder recently shared her festive makeup routine in a TikTok video, giving fans an inside look at how she achieves a glowing, seasonal look perfect for Christmas celebrations.
Set to the iconic tune of Wham!'s "Last Christmas," Bieber's quick and simple tutorial highlights a mix of must-have beauty staples, including sneak peeks at her own Rhode collection.
Bieber started her routine by enhancing her cheeks with a swipe of cream blush from Rhode's Pocket Blush line. The rosy shade, seamlessly blended with a brush, added a natural, wintry flush.
To keep the look radiant, the model and mother of one reached for a compact of shimmering Fenty highlighter. But in a clever twist, she used it as eyeshadow, sweeping the glittery formula across her lids for a sparkling finish that's just right for the holidays.
For her lips, Bieber teased a yet-to-be-released Rhode lip liner in neutral brown hue, skillfully outlining her pout to create a polished base. She completed the look with a dab of creamy Rhode blush on her lips, doubling the product's utility and adding a soft, glossy touch.
The result? A festive, radiant makeup look that's equal parts elegant and easy to recreate in about 30 seconds.
The video quickly went viral with over eight million viewers tuning in. Fans also chimed in with loving comments such as "The prettiest" and "Merry Christmas to the queen of blushes and flawless skin."
Bieber's beauty collection originally launched in 2022 with three key products. Today, the line has grown to include everything from facial cleansers to several shades of the brand's bestselling Peptide Lip Tint.