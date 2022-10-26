JoJo Siwa is making fans do a double take in her latest look.

The dancer and singer posted a video of herself wearing a cloak, cardigan sweater and tie with her platinum-blonde pixie cut brushed back in a perfect impersonation of Draco Malfoy from "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."

She captioned the post "Draco Siwa" along with three slithering snake emoji.

Imitating Draco's lines during the series, Siwas mouthed, "Think my name's funny, do you? ... I've no need to ask yours. Red hair and a hand-me-down robe? You must be a Weasley."

Since posting, Siwa's post has earned love from 261,000 Instagrammers.

"No no no you BODIED this. You just won Halloween," said makeup artist Veronica Kole.

For the last few years, Siwa has had lots of fun with different looks and hairstyles -- shaking up her initial signature high ponytails and colorful bows.