Kylie Jenner has worked closely with everything from makeup to apparel. Her latest big gig? Shoes.

The reality star and businesswoman is the face of Sam Edelman's new campaign that celebrates 20 years of the popular brand.

Photographed by Chris Colls, Jenner is seen in a variety of striking black and white photos wearing a piecey short bob cut, and everything from a bodysuit and pumps to a coat paired with Mary Jane flats.

Kylie Jenner is the face of Sam Edelman's latest campaign. Chris Colls/Sam Edelman

"This campaign epitomized that fashion is more than just something to wear, it is a source of power," Jenner said in a statement regarding being named Sam Edelman's ambassador.

She continued, "I loved the way each pair fit me flawlessly and instilled a sense of confidence and beauty. I'm honored to be an ambassador for the Sam Edelman brand, especially during their 20th anniversary which celebrates remarkable craftsmanship and a commitment to champion the power of people through footwear."

The spring 2024 collection features a lineup of shoes curated by Jenner, including a heavy focus on a mashup of Mary Janes, heels, sandals and kitten heels.

Jenner's curated collection also features roughly 24 of Sam Edelman's bestselling shoes, which include sneakers, boots, loafers and more.

Edelman, who co-founded his namesake company in 2004 with his wife, Libby, said in a press release that "Kylie Jenner is the complete embodiment of the modern woman — an incredible mother, daughter, sister, friend, and entrepreneur. Having her as our brand's face for this milestone year is a true testament to the incredible fashion and momentum we plan to bring to our customers, not just this year but for many more to come."

Prior to her collaboration with Sam Edelman, the youngest Jenner sister announced the release of her debut fragrance, COSMIC, earlier this month.

The new scent is a part of her Kylie Cosmetics brand, and features a sculptural bottle formed to fit in the palm of your hand. Key scent notes include jasmine, blood orange, golden amber, red peony, vanilla, musk, and cedarwood.