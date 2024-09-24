Levi's has left Beyoncé fans buzzing after teasing a potential future collaboration.
On Monday, the denim retailer posted a red graphic of a woman that resembles the likeness of the music icon riding a horse while wearing a cowboy hat.
"INTRODUCING: A New Chapter," the brand captioned the post that also tagged Beyoncé.
Since posting, fans have already started sharing an outpouring of excitement.
The potential of a future partnership aligns seamlessly with Beyoncé's more recent country chic style amid the release of her "Cowboy Carter" album.
While the "Texas Hold 'Em" singer has not shared anything about collaborating with Levi's, she has been keeping busy with several other ventures.
In August, she announced the launch of a new whiskey brand SirDavis. The release was the result of the music icon's years-in-the-making joint venture with Moët Hennessy.
Ahead of her new liquor brand, Beyoncé also released a hair care brand Cécred.
The inaugural Foundation Collection featured eight products inspired by hair rituals from global cultures, and boosted with patent-pending advanced science, according to the company.