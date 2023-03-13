Fashion is all about the details, and exposed boning, delicate tulle and lace, and sheer paneling were all a hit with A-list celebrities at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday.

From Lady Gaga and Halle Bailey to Hilary Duff, lingerie-inspired looks stole the show on the Oscars champagne carpet and at the iconic Vanity Fair after-party.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Halle Bailey attends the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 12, 2023.

Erin Fitzpatrick, Who What Wear associate director of fashion news -- who regularly attends top fashion shows and red carpets, and expertly analyzes style trends online -- weighed in on the underwear-as-outerwear trend Monday, telling "Good Morning America" that it "has come a long way since the early-2000s."

"I definitely sense a lot of '90s inspiration in the 2023 versions of the lingerie trend," she said.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Mindy Kaling attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards, March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif.

"While you might think the lingerie trend is best suited for Oscars after-parties -- and there certainly were lots of 'naked' dresses at the Vanity Fair bash -- celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Zoë Saldaña, Rihanna, and Mindy Kaling all managed to make lingerie-inspired outfits look Oscars-appropriate," Fitzpatrick said.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Jamie Lee Curtis stunned in a sparkling nude Dolce & Gabbana long-sleeve column dress with crystal-trimmed boning applied on the bodice. Curtis went on to take home her first-ever Academy Award Sunday night for best supporting actress for her role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," which later went on to win best picture.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Lady Gaga attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.

Lady Gaga, meanwhile, opted for a more structural sheer gown, which included a fit and flare silhouette, high neckline and long sleeves. Like Curtis, Lady Gaga's gown also boasted exposed corsetry boning at the bodice.

"Lady Gaga's fresh-off-the-runway Versace dress at the Oscars featured a pointy bra that instantly made me think of Madonna's iconic cone bra from her 1990 Blonde Ambition tour," Fitzpatrick explained.

Eric Gaillard/Reuters Zoe Saldana poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, March 12, 2023.

Others jumped in on the trend as well.

"In a press release, Fendi said that Zoë Saldaña's silk satin and lace gown was inspired by '90s minimalism," Fitzpatrick said of the actress' look, a soft, floor-length, blush pink slip dress with lace insets. "I'll always associate the decade with sleek slip dresses, but Saldaña's dress took it to the next level with beautiful couture craftsmanship."

Mindy Kaling wowed with her iteration of the lingerie trend as she arrived at the Dolby Theatre in a white Vera Wang dress with sheer midriff paneling. The actress later changed into a black version of the same custom dress to wear during the TV presentation.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Phoebe Waller-Bridge attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who was there in support of her longtime partner and Oscar-nominated "The Banshees of Inisherin" director Martin McDonagh, wore a black strapless Dolce & Gabbana gown with a sweetheart neckline and lace corset.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Hilary Duff attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Hilary Duff arrived at the Vanity Fair after-party in a beautiful blush strapless lace bustier gown by Dolce & Gabbana with exposed boning and lace up detailing.

Singer-songwriter Rita Ora attended the celebrity-studded soiree in a unique and edgy lingerie look designed by New York-based label Wiederhoeft.

Her strapless white, corseted gown with a full skirt was fastened in the back and hugged her frame, with silver hoops holding together the corset and strands of tulle.

Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images British singer and songwriter Rita Ora attends the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., March 12, 2023.

British actor Lucien Laviscount also participated in the trend, wearing a corset over his sleeveless velvet suit.