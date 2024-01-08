Matt Damon is in his silver fox era sporting gray hair at the 2024 Golden Globes Sunday night.

Damon wore a black and white tuxedo from Giorgio Armani for the event, attending with his wife Luciana Barroso, who wore a Versace dress.

Damon's decision to show off his grays was met with enthusiasm from fans on social media, with many chiming in to comment positively on his silver strands.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, Beverly Hills, Jan.7, 2024. Todd Williamson/CBS

When he wasn't busy presenting awards or posing for red carpet photos, Damon and his wife were photographed mingling with others behind the scenes at Sunday's Golden Globes, which took place at the famed Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The "Air" actor was captured at one point sitting next to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Damon's longtime friend and film collaborator, who directed and also starred "Air."

Damon's gray hair wasn't entirely a surprise to his fans: Months earlier, the producer and screenwriter was spotted at the "Oppenheimer" premiere in Paris with a head full of salt-and-pepper-toned strands.

He also started showing off some grays earlier in 2023 while doing press rounds for "Air."