There's a brand new doll that's going to leave a lot of preschoolers jumping for joy.

Mattel has debuted one of its newest products, My First Barbie, specifically designed for preschool-aged children.

The latest doll features the same look and feel as traditional Barbie dolls, but has been updated with larger frame, standing at 13.5 inches compared to the standard 11.5 inches.

It comes in four diverse skin tones and has a full line of accessories, easy-to-use Velcro clothing and a softer doll body.

Mattel, Barbie Mattel has revealed its first Barbie doll specifically designed for preschool-aged children.

Additional features include more articulated arms and legs, closed hands and younger facial features.

Some of the associated accessories include fashion packs and pets as well as bedroom and tea-time playsets.

Mattel, Barbie Mattel has revealed its first Barbie doll specifically designed for preschool-aged children.

The My First Barbie launch was inspired by insights from parents, according to Mattel's vice president of global consumer insights Tasja Kirkwood.

"Parents had a desire to introduce their preschool aged children to Barbie, but were planning to wait until they were older with more developed dexterity," said Kirkwood. "This insight led to the exploration of the first Barbie doll designed specifically for preschool aged children, enabling Barbie to reach even more parents and children with the Barbie system of play. Our research and feedback from parents was essential to creating a Barbie line that could not be better suited for little hands and preschool fans."

Barbie's latest lineup of dolls for preschoolers is available right now at a variety of retailers, and just below.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK