For her final weeks as a working royal, Duchess Meghan chose to step out in an array of colors.

She opened up in episode five of her documentary with Prince Harry about the influx of events she attended during the last week of her royal engagements a few years ago.

"Until that last week in the U.K., I rarely wore color, and I never wanted to upstage or ruffle any feathers, so I just tried to blend in," said Meghan.

She continued, "But I wore a lot of color that week. It just felt like, 'Well, let's just look like a rainbow."

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards, Mar. 5, 2020, in London.

Meghan wearing lots of color was quite different from her early days of royal duties. She mentioned in a previous episode that she wore a lack of color during her tenure because she didn't want to clash or overshadow the late Queen Elizabeth II or other senior royals such as Princess Kate.

"Most of the time that I was in the U.K., I rarely wore color. There was thought in that," Meghan said during the third episode of her and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries. "To my understanding, you can't ever wear the same color as Her Majesty if there's a group event. But then you also shouldn't be wearing the same color as one of the other more senior members of the family."

While Meghan stuck with her thoughts of not wearing tons of color, toward her final days she was seen in vibrant reds, greens and blue.

Eddie Mulholland/AFP via Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends The Mountbatten Festival of Music, Mar. 7, 2020, in London.

While attending The Mountbatten Festival, she smiled for cameras while wearing a red caped dress and matching clutch-style purse.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020, Mar. 9, 2020, in London.

She also was seen a few days later alongside Prince Harry wearing a monochromatic green ensemble as the couple attended the Commonwealth Day Service 2020.

Unlike Meghan during her time as a working royal, Queen Elizabeth II did opt for lots of color and became well known for her bright, color-coordinated outfits.

"GMA" previously reported that her rainbow style outfits were a trend started by Her Majesty as a courtesy to the public, according to Sali Hughes, a U.K.-based journalist and author of "Our Rainbow Queen: A Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and Her Colorful Wardrobe."