Naomi Campbell is showing her love of motherhood in a special way.

The top model posted a heartwarming carousel of Instagram photos in honor of Mother's Day in the U.K. that included rare glimpses of her daughter.

"Blessing," she captioned the photo.

Campbell led the set of images with one she previously posted of her and her daughter visiting the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Additionally, she added never-before-seen photos of the mother-daughter duo embracing each other while at the beach as well as enjoying a festive ornament ride together.

Since posting, more than 200,000 people have liked Campbell's post, with fellow models such as Ashley Graham and Adut Akech Bior leaving kind words in the comments section.

One Instagram user shared her gratitude for the model using her platform to showcase motherhood at a mature age. "Happy Mother's Day thanks for giving hope to childless women over 40 who are constantly told that they are too old to become mothers," they wrote.

Campbell was 50 when she announced that she was a new mother on Instagram in 2021.

The supermodel chose not to reveal her daughter's name and birth date and has since rarely posted forward-facing images of her.

"So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel," she captioned her announcement. "There is no greater love."