Nicole Ari Parker stunned fans this week by releasing a behind-the-scenes look at one of her extravagant ensembles from the set of "And Just Like That..."

The actress posted an Instagram video of herself on Tuesday wearing a floor-sweeping Valentino chiffon gown along with a feathered headdress and a bold red lip.

"Tuesday at Work," she captioned the video, which showed how the look came together.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images Actress Nicole Ari Parker is seen on the set of "And Just Like That..." on Oct. 11, 2022, in New York City.

The video captured moments of Parker getting glammed up in hair and makeup, posing later in the stunning look.

Parker plays the role of Lisa Todd Wexley, who in season 1 became close friends with Kristin Davis' character Charlotte York Goldenblatt.

Lisa lives a very high-end New York City lifestyle and often dresses in expensive, glamourous outfits.

"I think that they nailed this woman. Not every single Black woman dresses like Lisa. She's very wealthy, she earned her wealth, plus her husband's wealthy," Parker previously told Allure, in an interview published in December, sharing her thoughts on the show's style choices for her character.

"She's also a global citizen, she travels," she continued. "When you're a documentary filmmaker, you get into spaces in places where you're dealing with people's lives. So there's a human warmth to Lisa. Her clothes reflect her global access, warmth, and the fact that she's a wife and a mom."

Raymond Hall/GC Images via Getty Images Actress Nicole Ari Parker is seen on the set of "And Just Like That..." on Oct. 11, 2022 in New York City.

Last week, "And Just Like That..." star Sarah Jessica Parker also gave fans a glimpse of what her character Carrie Bradshaw's wardrobe will look like in season 2.

The actress shared an Instagram photo on Oct. 5 of her high heels -- a pair of snake print sandals over neutral-toned knit stockings. Photos from the set later showed the heels were paired with an olive green long-sleeved jumpsuit and a pigeon clutch. Co-star Davis was seen alongside her wearing a black pencil skirt, sheer polka-dot top with a pink bow collar, black pumps and a cream-colored handbag with contrast trim.