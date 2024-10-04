Patrick Ta and Barbie have come together for a new beauty collaboration, and it's coming in hot... pink!
The celebrity makeup artist, who has painted the faces of everyone from Gigi Hadid to Sydney Sweeney, has landed his first-ever collaboration for his namesake brand -- and the launch is truly a makeup lover's dream.
The latest offering is sold as a set and features the She's A Barbie Doll Blush Duo and Malibu Dreamhouse Plumping Gloss.
The blush is a version of Patrick's Ta's bestselling blush, which features patented biomimetic pigments that the brand says mirror the skin's ceramide structure, ensuring adhesion, true color and a natural finish.
Its micronized pigments provide an even, luminous finish, according to the brand, and it has a creamy emollient base that locks in color for extended wear.
The gloss, meanwhile, has ingredients such as vitamin E, peppermint and jojoba oil, which work together to enhance shine, add an instant plumping effect and restore hydration, according to the brand.
To get the signature red carpet glow Ta has been known to achieve, he suggests applying the powder blush formula first with the fluffy end of the brand's Dual-Ended Blush Brush, then layering the cream formula over top with the dense end of the brush. To soften the rich color, sheer out the formula by buffing excess product onto the back of your hand.
When applying the gloss, Ta recommends applying it over your favorite shade of the brand's Matte Suede Lipstick for the ultimate color payoff.
The new Barbie collaboration is available now for a limited time -- shop it below and give it a glow for yourself before it's gone.
