Rihanna and her partner, A$AP Rocky, are starring in a short film together, titled "Born to Steal: Yours, Mine, Ours."

The noir-style film premiered on Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin's YouTube channels Wednesday.

During the nearly two-minute clip, Rihanna is seen stealing A$AP Rocky's clothes. Toward the end, she also tries to steal his Fenty Lux Balm Ultra-Hyrdating Cherry Lip Balm -- but this time, she's unsuccessful. We hear the narrator say, "Not so fast, baby, this one's mine. Gotcha!"

The Fenty Beauty balm featured in the short film is a lip pick from the brand that's infused with vitamin E, shea butter and Barbados cherry, blended to hydrate dry lips.

The couple, who share two sons, were initially seen in a teaser post that included several clips from the film.

Excited to see the reveal, more than one million fans and counting liked the post. While some were elated to see the promotional film, others hoped it would be Rihanna announcing a new album.

Rihanna hasn't confirmed when her next album will be released, but it may be on the horizon. In 2023, she told British Vogue, "I want it to be this year."

She continued, "Like, honestly, it'd be ridiculous if it's not this year. But I just want to have fun. I just want to make music and make videos."