Sabrina Carpenter is getting her glow on.
The singer was spotted at Variety's 2024 Power of Young Hollywood event in Santa Monica, California, wearing a dazzling ensemble that was hard to miss.
She posed for cameras wearing a body-hugging buttercream yellow Miu Miu dress that included a corset bodice and embroidered crystals throughout.
The look was complete with minimal jewels, including a few rings.
While Carpenter's dress made a statement, her glamorous makeup had a moment as well. She showed off her bronze-toned glossy lips, sweeps of blush on the apples of her cheeks and shimmering eye makeup.
She also wore her blonde hair pulled back with some face-framing tousled bangs.
The "Please Please Please" singer was an honoree at this year's Variety event in addition to Sadie Sink and Marcello Hernández. Additional attendees included notables such as Joey King and Addison Rae.
Carpenter's latest look may have turned a lot of heads, but she's absolutely no stranger to the fashion scene.
In June, she was spotted modeling in all her short n' sweet glory for the Vogue World: Paris 2024 show.
Carpenter modeled along the runway at the event wearing a striped red and white dress with a matching headscarf. The look was sealed with deep red lipstick.