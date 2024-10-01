Selena Gomez's latest look is bold and bow-tiful.
On Monday, the singer and actress wore a custom Vera Wang black halter dress with matching detached sleeves and a slightly draped neckline for the premiere of her new film Emilia Pérez.
Styled by Erin Walsh, the most surprising element of Gomez's look was the bow-adorned back detailing that was secured with two straps — exposing several of her unique tattoos.
Gomez's look was complete with sparkling Tiffany & Co. jewels and a sleek chignon hair look styled by Renato Campora.
For the upcoming film, the Rare Beauty founder stars alongside Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón and Adriana Paz.
"Emilia Pérez" has been described as "an audacious fever dream that defies genres and expectations," according to the synopsis.
The Jacques Audiard-directed film arrives in select theaters this fall and on Netflix on Nov. 13.