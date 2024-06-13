Fashion lovers, rejoice! Shopbop and 3.1 Phillip Lim have joined forces to create an exclusive capsule collection that's the perfect combination of cool, easy, and chic.
The popular shopping platform's fashion director, Caroline Maguire, co-designed an 8-piece lineup of everything from tops, bottoms, dresses, skirts, and more, along with designer Phillip Lim.
Throughout the collection, there's also an amazing assortment of collegiate-inspired pieces that fuses together the vibes of New York's downtown aesthetic that Maguire and Lim adore as well as their shared West Coast roots.
While Shopbop has sold exclusive, one-of-a-kind designs in the past, this marks the retailer's first co-designed collection.
Prices start at $195, sizes range from XS to L, and there is a wide variety of items that can be easily dressed up or down.
To further celebrate the new collection and honor Maguire as well as Lim's AAPI backgrounds, the company also confirmed that a donation will be made to Creating Space — an organization co-founded by Phillip that aims at creating a safe space for Asian Americans of all generations to share their mental health stories and experiences.... ultimately leading to everyone healing together.
In 2021, Lim was amongst many other fashion and beauty industry leaders to speak out against anti-Asian racism.
On Instagram, he shared heartfelt words about his feelings of helplessness and defeat due to the lack of reporting in mainstream media surrounding hate crimes against Asian individuals and businesses.