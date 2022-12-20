Right now, you're probably seeing sequins everywhere you shop; there are sequin skirts, tops, dresses, sweaters and even sequin handbags.

We're always excited to wear sequins around the holidays, but in an effort to make our closets work harder, we're showcasing how to style one sequin bodysuit four different ways.

Of course, we've styled the bodysuit for your New Year's Eve gathering, but we've also styled it for the office, date night, and the daytime, too, paired with everything from silk skirts and embellished mules to straight-leg jeans and clogs. This way, you can find plenty of inspiration to re-wear your sequins and get the most out of your purchase.

Check it all out below!

The top

Express Sequin Mock Neck Long Sleeve Thong Bodysuit
Revolve

Express Sequin Mock Neck Long Sleeve Thong Bodysuit

Price: $49 50% SavingsExpress

Original: $98
Start off your look with this sequin mock neck bodysuit from Express. We love the long sleeves for the season and think it's a great piece to work into your year-round wardrobe. 

Outfit 1: New Year's Eve

Quince Washable Silk Skirt
Quince

Quince Washable Silk Skirt

Price: $59.90   From: Quince

On New Year's Eve, start by pairing your sequin top with this washable silk skirt. It'll make the outfit feel both festive and classy.

Tony Bianco Montana Mule
Revolve

Tony Bianco Montana Mule

Price: $180   From: Revolve

For a little extra sparkle, add these mules featuring a crystal bow accent. 

Anthropologie Disco Fringe Bucket Bag
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Disco Fringe Bucket Bag

Price: $88   From: Anthropologie

Finally, dance the night away with this sparkling bucket bag to complete your look.

Shashi Crystal Loop Chandelier Earrings
Anthropologie

Shashi Crystal Loop Chandelier Earrings

Price: $65   From: Anthropologie

Glossier Lidstar Eyeshadow
Glossier

Glossier Lidstar Eyeshadow

Price: $18   From: Glossier

Outfit 2: To the office

Abercrombie & Fitch Sloane Tailored Pant
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Sloane Tailored Pant

Price: $90   From: Abercrombie & Fitch

For a more subdued look you can wear to the office, pair your sequin bodysuit with a black tailored pant. 

Quince 100% Organic Cotton Cropped Cardigan
Quince

Quince 100% Organic Cotton Cropped Cardigan

Price: $49.90   From: Quince

Add a cropped black cardigan like this one from Quince, made from 100% organic cotton. It features functional faux horn buttons and a relaxed fit.

Everlane The Italian Leather Day Heel
Everlane

Everlane The Italian Leather Day Heel

Price: $175   From: Everlane

These Everlane heels are both stylish and comfortable, and are great for this look and plenty of other outfits in your closet. Pair them with trousers, jeans, skirts and beyond!

BREDA Jane Watch, 23mm
Bloomingdale&#39;s

BREDA Jane Watch, 23mm

Price: $148 20% SavingsBloomingdale's

Original: $185
This black and gold watch beautifully finishes your in-office ensemble.

Outfit 3: Date night

Everlane The Original Cheeky Jean, Ecru
Everlane

Everlane The Original Cheeky Jean, Ecru

Price: $98   From: Everlane

For a chic date-night look, pair your body suit with these ecru jeans from Everlane. They'll look great with the dark bodysuit in the winter months but also with a crisp white tee for spring.

Vince Camuto Pitonnda Platform Bootie
Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto Pitonnda Platform Bootie

Price: $98.99 41% SavingsVince Camuto

Original: $169
These Vince Camuto platform booties are perfect for date night or any evening affair. They feature a 4" heel and pointed toe. 

Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey
Ulta

Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey

Price: $22   From: Ulta

This viral Clinique lipstick pairs perfectly with the dark purple bodysuit. Plus, it's unique for date night: "Clinique Almost Lipstick merges with the unique, natural tone of your lips to create something wonderful and yours alone," Ulta's website explains.

Missoma Crystal Hex Double Huggie Hoop Earrings
Nordstrom

Missoma Crystal Hex Double Huggie Hoop Earrings

Price: $123   From: Nordstrom

Baublebar Corinna 18K Gold Ring
Baublebar

Baublebar Corinna 18K Gold Ring

Price: $62   From: Baublebar

Outfit 4: Lunch with friends

Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean

Price: $90   From: Abercrombie & Fitch

For a daytime look, like a lunch date with friends, pair the sequin bodysuit with something more casual, like a light-wash pair of jeans. 

Seychelles Loud and Clear Clogs
Zappos

Seychelles Loud and Clear Clogs

Price: $138.95   From: Zappos

Add these on-trend black clogs to elevate your look without the drama of a more formal heel.

Mango Fitted handmade wool
Mango

Mango Fitted handmade wool

Price: $299   From: Mango

Add a wool coat over your jeans and bodysuit to stay warm.

Katie Loxton Florrie Day Bag with Braided Tassel
Amazon

Katie Loxton Florrie Day Bag with Braided Tassel

Price: $62.47   From: Amazon

Finish your look with this burgundy day bag. We love this color paired back to the deep purple bodysuit. 

PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
Amazon

PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops

Price: $13.95 to $59.99   From: Amazon

Add a gold chunky hoop and you're ready to go! 

SOJOS Polarized Narrow Square Cateye Sunglasses
Amazon

SOJOS Polarized Narrow Square Cateye Sunglasses

Price: $14.99 25% SavingsAmazon

Original: $19.99
Additional sequin tops

Free People Women's Gold Rush Long Sleeve Top
Amazon

Free People Women's Gold Rush Long Sleeve Top

Price: $78   From: Amazon

Heartloom Gaia Top
Amazon

Heartloom Gaia Top

Price: $119   From: Revolve

ELOQUII Elements Cowl Back Sequin Top
Eloquii

ELOQUII Elements Cowl Back Sequin Top

Price: $35   From: Eloquii

