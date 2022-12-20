Right now, you're probably seeing sequins everywhere you shop; there are sequin skirts, tops, dresses, sweaters and even sequin handbags.

We're always excited to wear sequins around the holidays, but in an effort to make our closets work harder, we're showcasing how to style one sequin bodysuit four different ways.

Of course, we've styled the bodysuit for your New Year's Eve gathering, but we've also styled it for the office, date night, and the daytime, too, paired with everything from silk skirts and embellished mules to straight-leg jeans and clogs. This way, you can find plenty of inspiration to re-wear your sequins and get the most out of your purchase.

Check it all out below!

The top

Revolve Express Sequin Mock Neck Long Sleeve Thong Bodysuit Price : $49 • 50% Savings Express Original: $98 Shop Now Start off your look with this sequin mock neck bodysuit from Express. We love the long sleeves for the season and think it's a great piece to work into your year-round wardrobe.

Outfit 1: New Year's Eve

Quince Quince Washable Silk Skirt Price: $59.90 • From: Quince Shop Now On New Year's Eve, start by pairing your sequin top with this washable silk skirt. It'll make the outfit feel both festive and classy.

Revolve Tony Bianco Montana Mule Price: $180 • From: Revolve Shop Now For a little extra sparkle, add these mules featuring a crystal bow accent.

Anthropologie Anthropologie Disco Fringe Bucket Bag Price: $88 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now Finally, dance the night away with this sparkling bucket bag to complete your look.

Outfit 2: To the office

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Sloane Tailored Pant Price: $90 • From: Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now For a more subdued look you can wear to the office, pair your sequin bodysuit with a black tailored pant.

Quince Quince 100% Organic Cotton Cropped Cardigan Price: $49.90 • From: Quince Shop Now Add a cropped black cardigan like this one from Quince, made from 100% organic cotton. It features functional faux horn buttons and a relaxed fit.

Everlane Everlane The Italian Leather Day Heel Price: $175 • From: Everlane Shop Now These Everlane heels are both stylish and comfortable, and are great for this look and plenty of other outfits in your closet. Pair them with trousers, jeans, skirts and beyond!

Bloomingdale's BREDA Jane Watch, 23mm Price : $148 • 20% Savings Bloomingdale's Original: $185 Shop Now This black and gold watch beautifully finishes your in-office ensemble.

Outfit 3: Date night

Everlane Everlane The Original Cheeky Jean, Ecru Price: $98 • From: Everlane Shop Now For a chic date-night look, pair your body suit with these ecru jeans from Everlane. They'll look great with the dark bodysuit in the winter months but also with a crisp white tee for spring.

Vince Camuto Vince Camuto Pitonnda Platform Bootie Price : $98.99 • 41% Savings Vince Camuto Original: $169 Shop Now These Vince Camuto platform booties are perfect for date night or any evening affair. They feature a 4" heel and pointed toe.

Ulta Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey Price: $22 • From: Ulta Shop Now This viral Clinique lipstick pairs perfectly with the dark purple bodysuit. Plus, it's unique for date night: "Clinique Almost Lipstick merges with the unique, natural tone of your lips to create something wonderful and yours alone," Ulta's website explains.

Nordstrom Missoma Crystal Hex Double Huggie Hoop Earrings Price: $123 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now

Outfit 4: Lunch with friends

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean Price: $90 • From: Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now For a daytime look, like a lunch date with friends, pair the sequin bodysuit with something more casual, like a light-wash pair of jeans.

Zappos Seychelles Loud and Clear Clogs Price: $138.95 • From: Zappos Shop Now Add these on-trend black clogs to elevate your look without the drama of a more formal heel.

Mango Mango Fitted handmade wool Price: $299 • From: Mango Shop Now Add a wool coat over your jeans and bodysuit to stay warm.

Amazon Katie Loxton Florrie Day Bag with Braided Tassel Price: $62.47 • From: Amazon Shop Now Finish your look with this burgundy day bag. We love this color paired back to the deep purple bodysuit.

Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops Price: $13.95 to $59.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now Add a gold chunky hoop and you're ready to go!

Amazon SOJOS Polarized Narrow Square Cateye Sunglasses Price : $14.99 • 25% Savings Amazon Original: $19.99 Shop Now

Additional sequin tops

Amazon Free People Women's Gold Rush Long Sleeve Top Price: $78 • From: Amazon Shop Now

