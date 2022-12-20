Right now, you're probably seeing sequins everywhere you shop; there are sequin skirts, tops, dresses, sweaters and even sequin handbags.
Of course, we've styled the bodysuit for your New Year's Eve gathering, but we've also styled it for the office, date night, and the daytime, too, paired with everything from silk skirts and embellished mules to straight-leg jeans and clogs. This way, you can find plenty of inspiration to re-wear your sequins and get the most out of your purchase.
The top
Express Sequin Mock Neck Long Sleeve Thong Bodysuit
Price: $49 • 50% SavingsExpressOriginal: $98
Start off your look with this sequin mock neck bodysuit from Express. We love the long sleeves for the season and think it's a great piece to work into your year-round wardrobe.
Outfit 1: New Year's Eve
Quince Washable Silk Skirt
On New Year's Eve, start by pairing your sequin top with this washable silk skirt. It'll make the outfit feel both festive and classy.
Tony Bianco Montana Mule
For a little extra sparkle, add these mules featuring a crystal bow accent.
Anthropologie Disco Fringe Bucket Bag
Finally, dance the night away with this sparkling bucket bag to complete your look.
Shashi Crystal Loop Chandelier Earrings
Glossier Lidstar Eyeshadow
Outfit 2: To the office
Abercrombie & Fitch Sloane Tailored Pant
For a more subdued look you can wear to the office, pair your sequin bodysuit with a black tailored pant.
Quince 100% Organic Cotton Cropped Cardigan
Add a cropped black cardigan like this one from Quince, made from 100% organic cotton. It features functional faux horn buttons and a relaxed fit.
Everlane The Italian Leather Day Heel
These Everlane heels are both stylish and comfortable, and are great for this look and plenty of other outfits in your closet. Pair them with trousers, jeans, skirts and beyond!
BREDA Jane Watch, 23mmOriginal: $185
This black and gold watch beautifully finishes your in-office ensemble.
Outfit 3: Date night
Everlane The Original Cheeky Jean, Ecru
For a chic date-night look, pair your body suit with these ecru jeans from Everlane. They'll look great with the dark bodysuit in the winter months but also with a crisp white tee for spring.
Vince Camuto Pitonnda Platform Bootie
Price: $98.99 • 41% SavingsVince CamutoOriginal: $169
These Vince Camuto platform booties are perfect for date night or any evening affair. They feature a 4" heel and pointed toe.
Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey
This viral Clinique lipstick pairs perfectly with the dark purple bodysuit. Plus, it's unique for date night: "Clinique Almost Lipstick merges with the unique, natural tone of your lips to create something wonderful and yours alone," Ulta's website explains.
Missoma Crystal Hex Double Huggie Hoop Earrings
Baublebar Corinna 18K Gold Ring
Outfit 4: Lunch with friends
Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
For a daytime look, like a lunch date with friends, pair the sequin bodysuit with something more casual, like a light-wash pair of jeans.
Seychelles Loud and Clear Clogs
Add these on-trend black clogs to elevate your look without the drama of a more formal heel.
Mango Fitted handmade wool
Add a wool coat over your jeans and bodysuit to stay warm.
Katie Loxton Florrie Day Bag with Braided Tassel
Finish your look with this burgundy day bag. We love this color paired back to the deep purple bodysuit.
PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
Price: $13.95 to $59.99 • From: Amazon
Add a gold chunky hoop and you're ready to go!
SOJOS Polarized Narrow Square Cateye Sunglasses
Price: $14.99 • 25% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $19.99
Additional sequin tops
Free People Women's Gold Rush Long Sleeve Top
ELOQUII Elements Cowl Back Sequin Top