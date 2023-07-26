An 8-year-old boy whose wish was to meet Luke Combs got an extra wish granted when the country music star invited him to sing onstage.
Combs was performing over the weekend at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, when he met Cooper, an 8-year-old from Georgia.
Cooper attended Combs' concert through Make-A-Wish America, a nonprofit organization that grants wishes to children with critical illnesses.
Cooper was diagnosed with leukemia at just 3 years old, and told Make-A-Wish his dream was to one day meet Combs, the organization told ABC News.
At the concert, Cooper not only got to meet Combs, but received the surprise of a lifetime when Combs invited him onstage to sing his favorite song, "Fast Car."
Combs helped lead the audience in cheers as Cooper got behind the microphone to sing Combs' chart-topping cover of Tracy Chapman's 1988 hit song.
- 1
- 2
- 3
By the end of Cooper's performance, the entire stadium was chanting his name.
Combs is currently on a world tour that will see him perform this weekend in Philadelphia. From there, he is set to travel around the world, playing in countries including Australia, Germany, England and Denmark.