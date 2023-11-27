SZA was the top winner at the BET Soul Train Awards 2023, which aired Sunday night.

The "SOS" singer took home four awards including album of the year, song of the year, best R &B/soul female artist and the Ashford and Simpson Songwriter's Award. Usher followed with three trophies, while Victoria Monét nabbed two.

The awards show was hosted by Keke Palmer.

Keke Palmer speaks at Soul Train Awards 2023, Nov. 19, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

The night also featured performances by BJ The Chicago Kid, Coco Jones, Danté Bowe, Fridayy, Jermaine Dupri, Maeta, Muni Long and SWV.

Muni Long performs at Soul Train Awards, 2023, Nov. 19, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Check out the full winners list below.

Album of the Year

SOS, SZA

Song of the Year

"Snooze," SZA

Video of the Year

"On My Mama," Victoria Monét

Best R &B/Soul Female Artist

SZA

Best R &B/Soul Male Artist

Usher

Spirit of Soul Award

Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monae accepts the Spirit of Soul Award at Soul Train Awards 2023, Nov. 19, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Best Group

Maverick City Music

Best Collaboration

"Good Good," Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage

Best New Artist

Coco Jones

Certified Soul Award

Usher

The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter's Award

"Snooze," SZA

Best Dance Performance

"On My Mama," Victoria Monét

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

"All Things," Kirk Franklin

Legend Award