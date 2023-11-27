SZA was the top winner at the BET Soul Train Awards 2023, which aired Sunday night.
The "SOS" singer took home four awards including album of the year, song of the year, best R&B/soul female artist and the Ashford and Simpson Songwriter's Award. Usher followed with three trophies, while Victoria Monét nabbed two.
The awards show was hosted by Keke Palmer.
The night also featured performances by BJ The Chicago Kid, Coco Jones, Danté Bowe, Fridayy, Jermaine Dupri, Maeta, Muni Long and SWV.
Check out the full winners list below.
Album of the Year
- SOS, SZA
Song of the Year
- "Snooze," SZA
Video of the Year
- "On My Mama," Victoria Monét
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist
- SZA
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist
- Usher
Spirit of Soul Award
- Janelle Monáe
Best Group
- Maverick City Music
Best Collaboration
- "Good Good," Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage
Best New Artist
- Coco Jones
Certified Soul Award
- Usher
The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter's Award
- "Snooze," SZA
Best Dance Performance
- "On My Mama," Victoria Monét
Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
- "All Things," Kirk Franklin
Legend Award
- T-Pain