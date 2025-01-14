Beyoncé is officially postponing a major announcement.
The "Texas Hold 'Em" singer said she would put off the announcement she had planned to release on Jan. 14 amid the ongoing Los Angeles area wildfires.
"The January 14th announcement will be postponed to a later date due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around areas of Los Angeles," the singer wrote in a message shared on Instagram late Monday. "I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss. We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community. To join our efforts in supporting those impacted, please visit @beygood. Love, B."
The singer added in the accompanying caption that her BeyGOOD LA Fire Relief Fund donated $2.5 million to "directly support families who lost their homes and community organizations at the forefront of relief."
Beyoncé has had fans guessing since she teased on Christmas Day that an announcement was coming.
In the video shared at the time, she channeled the "Cowboy Carter" album cover by waving an American flag while riding a white horse -- though her outfit was noticeably different.
Beyoncé released "Cowboy Carter," her landmark country-themed album, on March 29, 2024 to critical and commercial acclaim.
The album spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, and she made history as the first Black woman to top that chart.
On Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, her song "Texas Hold 'Em" spent 10 weeks at No. 1 while her collaboration with Miley Cyrus, "II Most Wanted," reached the No. 2 spot and her cover of Dolly Parton's classic "Jolene" reached No. 3 on the chart.
Beyoncé is nominated for 11 Grammys for "Cowboy Carter," including song of the year, record of the year and album of the year.
With these nominations, she became the artist with the most nominations in Grammy history with 99 in total.