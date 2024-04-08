Little Big Town has announced their headlining Take Me Home Tour.

The fall trek kicks off on Oct. 24 in Greenville, South Carolina, and will hit New York, Michigan, Texas, Oklahoma, Georgia, and more, before wrapping at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Dec. 13.

Joining them are Grammy-winning duo Sugarland and up-and-coming trio The Castellows.

Little Big Town and Sugarland will head out on a U.S. tour titled Take Me Home Tour. Becky Fluke

The news arrives hot on the heels of Little Big Town and Sugarland's joint performance of Phil Collins' "Take Me Home" at the 2024 CMT Music Awards on Sunday.

"Last night felt like a real homecoming for us and a full circle moment. When we toured with Sugarland last, we would all be backstage harmonizing different cover songs to try and surprise the audience every night," Little Big Town said in a statement. "There’s something about this song that feels so nostalgic of that time. It really is like coming home."

"The Take Me Home tour feels like a celebration of being a band for 25 years and we’re so excited to throw this party with our great friends Sugarland," the statement continued. "We’ll both be playing all our biggest hits and then some. Can’t wait to see everyone!"

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m. local time.

For a full list of dates, head to littlebigtown.com.