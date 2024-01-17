Ellen Pompeo's daughter Stella Luna is all grown up and attending awards shows with her famous mom.

The "Grey's Anatomy" star, 54, shared an Instagram post Tuesday of her and her 14-year-old daughter getting ready to attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards the previous day.

"Thank you again, to everyone that made this happen yesterday! We had the best night 👯‍♀️," she captioned the post.

Pompeo also shared an Instagram story of her completely reclined in the passenger seat of their ride to the star-studded event, with Stella laughing at her mom from the backseat.

The actress had a mini "Grey's Anatomy" reunion with co-stars Katherine Heigl, Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. onstage at the Emmys Monday night. The castmates were there together to present the award for outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie, which went to Paul Walter Hauser for his role in "Black Bird."

In addition to Stella, Pompeo also shares daughter Sienna May and son Eli Christopher with husband Chris Ivery.