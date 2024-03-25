"Dancing with the Stars" pro Emma Slater recently reunited with her former dance partner, Mauricio Umansky.

Slater, who is currently touring with the "Dancing with the Stars" cast, shared photos and a video with the television personality, who visited her backstage.

"So happy to see @mumansky18 last night at the DWTS tour," Slater wrote in the caption of her Instagram post on Sunday. "ahh super grateful that we were partnered on the show, if you met him you already know he's just the best."

"Annnnnd he stole the show just by being in the audience," she added.

Umansky and Slater were paired together on season 32 of "Dancing with the Stars."

Umansky and Slater were sent home following the show's Monster Night, which included a "dance Monster-thon," where they performed a hustle and a Charleston.

After their the elimination that week, Umansky said competing on the show with Slater was "an extraordinary experience."

"I'm most proud of the friendship that I've made with Emma -- but not only with Emma, with everybody on this show," he told "Good Morning America" at the time. "I enjoyed every single day that I was here. I could not have enjoyed it more."