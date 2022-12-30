There are plenty of exciting arrivals on Hulu this January to mark on your calendar.

Season two of the "How I Met Your Mother" spinoff, "How I Met Your Father," starring Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Kim Cattrall and more, arrives on the streaming platform on Jan. 24.

Hulu released a first look at the upcoming season earlier this month.

Other titles to add to your watchlist include the new Hulu original animated comedy series "Koala Man," which hits the streamer on Jan. 9, and the new dark comedy "The Drop," arriving Jan. 13.

In "The Drop," Anna Konkle ("PEN15") and Jermaine Fowler ("Coming 2 America") star as happy couple Mani and Lex who travel to an island resort for their friend's destination wedding. After Lex accidentally drops their friend's baby, chaos ensues.

"Paradise becomes purgatory for our couple as recriminations, passive-aggression and old wounds begin to permeate the island reunion and throw Mani and Lex's future into deep uncertainty," the film's synopsis reads.

Hulu subscription plans start at $7.99 per month, and there is a bundle offer featuring Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ for $14.99 per month.

Check out the full list of Hulu's January arrivals below:

Jan. 1

"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023": Special Premiere

"Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023": Special Premiere

"The Amazing Race": Complete Seasons 3-4

"America's Next Top Model": Complete Seasons 15-16

"Are You The One?": Complete Season 8

"Beverly Hills 90210": Complete Seasons 3-4

"Black Ink Crew": Complete Seasons 1-2

"The Challenge": Complete Seasons 20

"CSI: Miami": Complete Seasons 3-4

"Jersey Shore Family Vacation": Complete Season 3

"Love and Hip Hop Atlanta": Complete Seasons 6-7

"RuPaul's Drag Race": Complete Season 2

"Survivor": Complete Seasons 40-41

"Undercover Boss": Complete Season 6

"3 Idiotas" (2017)

"The 40 Year-Old Virgin" (2005)

"A League Of Their Own" (1992)

"A Troll in Central Park" (1994)

"Barbarians" (2021)

"The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel" (2010)

"The Breakfast Club" (1985)

"The Company You Keep" (2013)

"Couples Retreat" (2009)

"Dante's Peak" (1997)

"Empire Records" (1995)

"Gamer" (2009)

"Heat" (1995)

"Hacksaw Ridge" (2016)

"Hell or High Water" (2016)

"Home Alone" (1990)

"Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" (1992)

"Home Alone 3" (1997)

"The Internship" (2013)

"Irrational Man" (2015)

"The King Of Comedy" (1983)

"Kingdom Come" (2001)

"The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen" (2003)

"Little Manhattan" (2005)

"The Mummy" (1999)

"The Mummy Returns" (2001)

"The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor" (2008)

"One Fine Day" (1996)

"Pearl Harbor" (2001)

"Predestination" (2015)

"The Prestige" (2006)

"Professor Marston And The Wonder Women" (2017)

"Prometheus" (2011)

"The Proposal" (2009)

"Real Steel" (2011)

"S.W.A.T." (2003)

"Snatch" (2000)

"Someone Like You" (2001)

"Take Shelter" (2011)

"This Christmas" (2007)

"The Triplets Of Belleville" (2003)

"Truth" (2015)

"Zack And Miri Make A Porno" (2008)

"Zeros And Ones" (2021)

"Zombieland" (2009)





Jan. 3

"Fantasy Island": Season 2 Premiere

"Mia and Me: Hero of Centopia" (2022)





Jan. 4

"Will Trent": Series Premiere

"Bachelor in Paradise": Complete Seasons 4-5

"The Bachelorette": Complete Season 11





Jan. 5

"Death in the Dorms": Complete Limited Series

"Special Forces: World's Toughest Test": Series Premiere





Jan. 6

"Bromates" (2022)





Jan. 7

"Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog": Season 3 Premiere

"House of Darkness" (2022)





Jan. 8

"True Things" (2021)





Jan. 9

"Koala Man": Complete Season 1

"Alert": Series Premiere





Jan. 11

"Port Protection Alaska": Season 6 Premiere





Jan. 12

"How I Caught My Killer": Complete Season 1

"Name That Tune": Season 3 Premiere

"Riotsville, USA" (2022)





Jan. 13

"The Drop" (2022)





Jan. 15

"Cooks vs. Cons": Complete Seasons 2-4

"Cutthroat Kitchen": Complete Seasons 6 & 15

"Deadly Women": Complete Season 14

"Murder Comes To Town": Complete Seasons 4-5

"A Kind Of Murder" (2016)

"Paris, 13th District" (2021)





Jan. 18

"9-1-1: Lone Star": Season 4 Premiere





Jan. 19

"Web of Death": Complete Limited Series

"National Geographic Investigates: El Chapo's Narco Bling": Special Premiere

"Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller": Season 3 Premiere





Jan. 20

"One Way" (2022)





Jan. 21

"Dig" (2022)





Jan. 22

"Happening" (2021)

"The Tax Collector" (2020)





Jan. 23

Accused: Series Premiere





Jan. 24

"How I Met Your Father": Season 2 Premiere

"The Bachelor": Season 27 Premiere

"Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens": Season 2A





Jan. 25

"Extraordinary": Complete Season 1





Jan. 26

"The 1619 Project": Two-Episode Series Premiere

"Killing County": Complete Limited Series

"National Geographic Investigates: LSD and Psychedlics": Special Premiere





Jan. 27

"The Deer King" (2021)

"Maneater" (2022)





Jan. 31

"The Watchful Eye": Series Premiere

"Love, Gilda" (2018)

"Baggage Claim" (2013)

"Voyagers" (2020)



