Jennifer Garner had a sweet moment on a recent flight when she ran into her on-screen husband from "Yes Day."

In an Instagram post, Garner shared a photo of her and actor Edgar Ramirez, her co-star in the 2021 film.

In the photo, Ramirez leans over his seat to pose with Garner and the two lock hands.

Garner wrote in the caption, "When you board a plane and your seat mate is your movie husband."

In the 2021 film, Garner and Ramirez play two parents who say yes to their kids' wildest requests.

Matt Kennedy/NETFLIX Jennifer Garner as Allison Torres, and Edgar Ramirez as Carlos Torres, appear in a still from the movie "Yes Day."

Actors Julian Lerner, Everly Carganilla and "Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega play their kids in the film.