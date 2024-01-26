Jennifer Garner recently had a mini "Alias" reunion.

The actress, who starred in the thriller series from 2001 to 2006, shared a photo with her former co-stars Victor Garber and Ron Rifkin.

Jennifer Garner, left, appears with Ron Rifkin, center, and Victor Garber in an image shared on her Instagram story. @jennifer.garner/Instagram

"NYC doesn't happen if I don't get a moment with my best guys," Garner wrote in text overlaid in the photo, which she shared on her Instagram story.

In the series, Garner played Sydney Bristow, a college student and spy living a triple-life as a double agent. Garber played Garner's on-screen dad, Jack Bristow, and Rifkin played Arvin Sloane.

(L-R) Victor Garber, Lena Olin, Michael Vartan, Mia Maestro, Jennifer Garner and Ron Rifkin appear in an episode of "Alias," May 25, 2005. Scott Garfield/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images, FILE

Garner makes time for her "Alias" co-stars any chance she gets. In September, Garber shared a photo with Garner at the Irish Repertory Theater in New York City for his final performance in the play "Love Letters."

Garner commented on the post at the time and said, "I wouldn't miss seeing you on stage, my Spy Daddy. I love you."