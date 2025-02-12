John Stamos and Demi Moore reunited over the weekend more than 40 years after they both starred on "General Hospital."
The two actors were all smiles as they posed for photos on the red carpet at AARP's 2025 Movies for Grownups Awards, which celebrates standout films and TV shows that are catered to a 50+ audience and recognizes older actors and filmmakers.
At the event, Moore won the best actress award for "The Substance."
Stamos, who presented the award to Moore, took to Instagram and reflected on working with her on "General Hospital" and also lauded her performance in the movie.
"I was beyond thrilled to present Best Actress at AARP’s Movies for Grownups to my friend, Demi Moore," Stamos began.
"Demi and I go back over 40 years, to when we played Blackie and Jackie on General Hospital," he continued. "We had big hair, big dreams, and enough hairspray between us to single-handedly destroy the ozone layer."
Stamos went on, "Her performance in The Substance doesn’t just push boundaries—it flips them the bird and walks away in slow motion! It takes on themes of aging, body trauma, and the relentless pressure to stay forever young, forcing us to confront the absurd idea that a woman’s worth has an expiration date. Spoiler alert: it doesn't."
He ended his message by saying, "If anything, Demi is proof that some things only get better with time—like fine wine, classic rock, and the number of abs she has. Proud of you my friend. XO JS"
Stamos starred on the hit soap opera from 1982-1984. He portrayed musician Blackie Parrish.
Moore also starred on "General Hospital," joining the cast in 1981. She left the show in 1983, and went on to star in a series of hit films including, "Blame It on Rio," "St. Elmo's Fire" and "About Last Night."
In 2021, Moore told Interview magazine that when she joined "General Hospital," she "had no clue what I was doing."
"I was fully faking it till I made it," she said at the time.
Moore added, "The soap opera was not where I wanted to be. It was just a starting-off point."
Today, Moore is Oscar nominated for her performance as Elisabeth Sparkle in the Coralie Fargeat-directed film, "The Substance."
She also recently won the Golden Globe for actress in a musical or comedy motion picture and a Critics Choice Award for best actress. She is nominated for a SAG Award for female actor in a leading role and a BAFTA for best film actress in a leading role.