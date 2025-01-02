Our favorite John Travolta moments for his birthday
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images
John Travolta marked the new year with a sweet message from him and his family.
The "Grease" actor, 70, kicked off 2025 with an Instagram post on Jan. 1 that included a photo of him alongside his kids, daughter Ella Bleu Travolta and son Benjamin Travolta, standing in a snowy landscape.
"Happy new year from the Travolta family," he captioned the snap.
In the photo, John Travolta and Ella Bleu Travolta are decked out in winter attire while Benjamin is braving the cold with a smile in a short-sleeved T-shirt.
Travolta shares Ella and Benjamin with his late wife Kelly Preston, who died in 2020 of breast cancer at the age of 57.
The couple also shared a son, Jett, who died in 2009 at the age of 16.