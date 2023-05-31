Jordin Sparks and her son Dana Isaiah Jr. -- aka DJ -- are making our spidey-senses tingle.

The "American Idol" winner, 33, stepped out with her little man on Tuesday at the world premiere of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles -- in full cosplay.

The mother-son duo came to the star-studded event dressed as characters from the film, with Sparks rocking a Spider-Woman outfit like Gwen Stacy (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld in the movie) and DJ looking cool as Miles Morales' Spider-Man (voiced by Shameik Moore).

PHOTO: Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah Jr. at the premiere of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" May 30, 2023, in Los Angeles.
Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images
Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah Jr. at the premiere of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" May 30, 2023, in Los Angeles.
They didn't hold back in embracing their superhero personas either, with the "Dancing with the Stars" alum and DJ both pretending to use their web-slinging powers for the cameras.

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," in theaters June 2, is the highly anticipated follow-up sequel to the Oscar-winning 2018 film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."

The "No Air" singer celebrated DJ's fifth birthday with a heartfelt tribute shared to Instagram earlier this month, in which she wrote, "I am so proud of who you are in every moment & who you're becoming with every day."

"Thank you for being love, light, comedy, presence, mindfulness, bravery and knowing...being your mommy in this life is my greatest gift. YOU ARE A GIFT. You are my Sonshine...you'll ALWAYS know, Deej, how much we love you. To infinity and beyond."

Sparks shares DJ with husband Dana Isaiah, whom she married in July 2017.