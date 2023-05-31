Jordin Sparks and her son Dana Isaiah Jr. -- aka DJ -- are making our spidey-senses tingle.
The "American Idol" winner, 33, stepped out with her little man on Tuesday at the world premiere of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles -- in full cosplay.
The mother-son duo came to the star-studded event dressed as characters from the film, with Sparks rocking a Spider-Woman outfit like Gwen Stacy (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld in the movie) and DJ looking cool as Miles Morales' Spider-Man (voiced by Shameik Moore).
They didn't hold back in embracing their superhero personas either, with the "Dancing with the Stars" alum and DJ both pretending to use their web-slinging powers for the cameras.
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," in theaters June 2, is the highly anticipated follow-up sequel to the Oscar-winning 2018 film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."
The "No Air" singer celebrated DJ's fifth birthday with a heartfelt tribute shared to Instagram earlier this month, in which she wrote, "I am so proud of who you are in every moment & who you're becoming with every day."
"Thank you for being love, light, comedy, presence, mindfulness, bravery and knowing...being your mommy in this life is my greatest gift. YOU ARE A GIFT. You are my Sonshine...you'll ALWAYS know, Deej, how much we love you. To infinity and beyond."
Sparks shares DJ with husband Dana Isaiah, whom she married in July 2017.