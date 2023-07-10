Maria Menounos recently took to Instagram to share a photo of her scars from her cancer surgery earlier this year, opening up in the caption about how seeing them now makes her "smile."
In a bikini selfie posted on Sunday, the 44-year-old journalist shared a photo of her four surgical scars, which were left behind after doctors removed a tumor from her pancreas.
"I look back on surgery earlier this year and am grateful for the strength god blessed me with to get through and of course all of the beautiful humans that he sent to help me too!" she wrote. "Now I see the scars that I sunscreen up carefully to protect and I smile."
Menounos first went public about her cancer in May, telling People at the time that she had undergone surgery earlier in the year after doctors diagnosed her with stage 2 neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer in January.
"I need people to know there are places they can go to catch things early," she told the outlet, encouraging others to pay attention to their own health, and get checked if they feel something might be wrong. "You can't let fear get in the way. I had that moment where I thought I was a goner -- but I'm okay because I caught this early enough."
Menounos and husband Keven Undergaro are expecting a child together this summer via surrogate.
"We were going to go to Greece in the summer. We're having to move that up because we're having a baby," she said during an appearance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" (Now "Live with Kelly and Mark") in February.
"I'm emotional, I'm super excited," she added.