"I was started texting like every mom on Tour going, how long did you play? At what point did you stop? And I was hearing (that the) max is kind of right around 28 to 32 weeks, depending on how you carry, who you are," Olson recalled, according to the LPGA. "I computed that at the (U.S. Women's Open), I will have just completed 30 weeks. I'm like, OK, it's possible. I'm hearing that it's doable. It's Pebble (Beach) of all things. So I'm like, 'You know what, let's just go out there and see what happens.'"