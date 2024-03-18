Patrick Duffy is getting some birthday love from girlfriend Linda Purl.

The "Happy Days" actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo with the "Dallas" and "Step by Step" actor for his 75th birthday.

"Happy, happy birthday my remarkable love," Purl captioned the snap.

Purl's photo shows Duffy holding what looks like a slice of cake or pie with a single candle in it as she stands behind him with her arms wrapped around him.

The couple first began dating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Duffy's newfound love came just a few years after the death of his longtime wife Carlyn Rosser, who died in 2017 after more than four decades of marriage.

Purl has been married four times. She was notably married to Desi Arnaz Jr., the son of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, from 1979 to 1980.