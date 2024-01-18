Jim Carrey rang in his 62nd birthday surrounded by an impressive group of actors and comedy legends.

Jeff Ross took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of the crew who gathered to celebrate the "Ace Ventura" and "The Truman Show" star on his special day.

"The Laugh Supper!" he captioned the snap. "Happy birthday Jim Carrey ! We love you !"

Pictured in the snap are Ben Schwartz, Seth Green, Cary Elwes, David Spade, Adam Sandler, Jimmy Kimmel, Howie Mandel, Craig Robinson and others.

Spade also shared a photo of him and Sandler with Carrey on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to Jim Carrey who has made me laugh on and off the field so many times. Such a cool dude. I rarely bust out the cake emoji but i will today. 🎂," he captioned the pic.

Diplo's comment on Ross' post summed up how pretty much everyone felt about seeing this collection of icons, with the famed DJ and music producer calling it an "insane group."

Actor Rob Lowe left similar sentiments on Spade's post, commenting simply, "Too much talent for one room!"