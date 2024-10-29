Selena Gomez and David Henrie are calling their new show, "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place," a "love letter to fans."
"This means a lot to them," said Henrie at the show's premiere in Hollywood on Monday night. "We really wanted this to be this big, warm hug to them, a love letter to them, but at the same time, just this invitation to pass the wand to a new generation."
"And I think we did that," he continued. "So I'm stoked for people to see that we worked really hard to make sure we did that."
Will Gomez return as Alex Russo?
Henrie and Gomez, who are co-executive producers on the new show, rose to fame on the Emmy Award-winning series, "Wizards of Waverly Place," which aired on the Disney Channel from 2007-2012.
The new show will be based on the original series and follow Henrie's beloved character, Justin Russo, who will "dust off his magical skills to mentor a wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities -- and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World," according to a synopsis.
Gomez will also return to her beloved role as Alex Russo in the first episode of the new series, which she says was "nostalgic."
"I was able to go back into Alex a little too quickly," she said. "Alex is a fierce character. She's a rule breaker but she always knows deep down that she has the right morals and she wants to do what's right."
"She gets in her own way and I'm proud to bring that back," she added.
What was it like for Gomez and Henrie to act together again?
When it comes to acting together again, Gomez said sharing a scene with Henrie felt like "we just picked up right where we left off."
"It was so cool," Henrie said. "We didn't miss a step, getting to act together. It's been over 10 years."
Gomez added that working together on set, which includes the lair from the original series, felt like home.
"This is home," she said. "And we could play and have fun."
What have other original stars said about the new show?
Guests at the premiere included a slew of Disney alums and original "WOWP" stars, including Gregg Sulkin, Hayley Kiyoko and Theresa Canals-Barrera, who played Theresa Russo, Alex and Justin Russo's mom.
Canals-Barrera said she saw a pilot for "WBWP" and added that Henrie and Gomez were able to "incorporate" her in it. "It's terrific, I'm very, very proud of them," she said.
Reflecting on the impact that "WOWP" has, Canals-Barrera is touched by the way she was part of "something so special."
"All these years later, look at all the fans lined up on the street right now, it's incredible. And I'm just excited to get to be part of it again," she said.
What can fans expect to see in the new show?
"WBWP" includes a cast of new stars including Janice LeAnn Brown, Mimi Gianopulos, Alakaio Thiele and Max Matenko.
Helping bring the magical world to life is "Boy Meets World" and "Girl Meets World" actress Danielle Fishel, who is a director on the new show.
The actress said what she hopes that audiences will take away from the show is the message about family, which was also a main theme in the popular shows she was part of.
"I hope they take away that all of us have a little magic in us and to be kind and sweet and to love each other," she said. "I hope that from the 'Boy Meets World' family, that idea that you don't have to be blood to be family is something that trickles over into this generation as well."
"Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" will premieres on the Disney Channel Tuesday night, Oct. 29, with the first two episodes. More episodes will air later on the Disney Channel, including a Halloween-themed episode.
New episodes that follow will premiere on the Disney Channel on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET, with two episodes weekly.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."