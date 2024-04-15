Tori Spelling took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in between "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-stars Brian Austin Green and Jason Priestley.

"It's a Donna sandwich. And, we are in Pittsburgh so don't hold the pickles," wrote the "90210" alum who played Donna Martin in the hit show. Green, who played David Silver, flanked Spelling to her left, and Priestly, who played Brandon Walsh, to her right.

In October, Spelling celebrated the 33rd anniversary of the premiere of "Beverly Hills, 90210" and reflected on her younger self. The 50-year-old actress shared a headshot of her as Martin taken during the pilot of the iconic teen drama, saying the show "changed this teen girls life forever."

"Beverly Hills, 90210" aired for 10 seasons between October 1990 and May 2000 and spawned numerous spin-offs, including "Melrose Place" and a 2019 reboot, "BH90210," which reunited the original cast, minus the late Luke Perry who died in March 2019.