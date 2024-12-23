Elton John and husband David Furnish celebrated a huge milestone in their marriage over the weekend.
In an Instagram post on Saturday, the "Rocket Man" singer shared a sweet selfie of himself and Furnish from what appeared to be at the back of a boat while sporting big smiles and sunglasses.
"Happy Anniversary to us 🚀❤️," John captioned the post.
The couple's followers and friends flocked into the comment section to show their support, including Linda Evangelista, Donatella Versace, and Mario Testino, among others.
"Happy Anniversary you gorgeous pair!!! I love you both soooo much ✨💜," Versace wrote while Testino and Evangelista simply left love heart emojis.
John and Furnish, who wed in December 2014, share two sons together: Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11.
Earlier this year, John told "Entertainment Tonight" he has no plans to hit the road again following the end of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour and their family was at the forefront for the couple.
"We've got our sons, you know, they're getting into their teenage years now," Furnish chimed in at the time. "We don't want to miss anything. We want to be present for that. It's sort of a key decade, I think, in a child's life."
"He's been doing it for 60 years," Furnish added. "So it's nice to have that time to spend at home with the family."