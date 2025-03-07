When Monica Patterson and her husband Sam Patterson flew to see her parents in New York over the holidays, they had a special surprise up their sleeve.
The couple surprised their parents with their pregnancy news, and the heartwarming moment has quickly gone viral with over 1 million views and counting on TikTok in just four days.
The video clip begins with Sam Patterson asking his in-laws Robert Gartner and Joni Gartner to open a box, prompting Robert Gartner to ask, "What's going on here?"
When Joni Gartner opens the box's lid and notices what's inside -- an infant onesie and pregnancy test -- she quickly drops it in shock and steps away, as Sam and Monica Patterson break out into laughter.
The four then all share emotional embraces, happy tears and a big group hug.
According to the Pattersons, Monica's mother Joni Gartner has always dreamed of being a grandparent, so her pregnancy reveal was "the most special moment," as they captioned their TikTok post.
"This is all I want! My baby's having a baby!" Joni Gartner says in the video, before picking up the box's contents to take a closer look.
"This is like a dream come true," she adds.
Monica and Sam Patterson are expecting their baby in August 2025.