Prince William and Princess Kate's children, Jessica Alba and more post sweet Father's Day tributes
Father's Day has arrived and celebrities across the world from the Royal family to Hollywood are paying tribute to their fathers and husbands with touching Instagram posts.
While some stars like Glen Powell highlight their father's humor, others like Jessica Alba took the moment to recognize the role their husbands play as strong father figures in their children's lives.
The Royal family
In a post signed off by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the Royals wished Prince William a Happy Father's Day from the Prince and Princess of Wales shared social media account.
"We love you, Papa. Happy Father's Day 💕 G, C & L," read the caption of a photo of Prince William and his kids. The photo was taken by the Princess of Wales, according to the caption of the photo. According to Kensington Palace, the photo was taken on the Norfolk coast last month.
Jessica Alba
"Happy Fathers Day to my favorite Dads!" read Alba's post, celebrating her husband, father and father-in-law.
Alba paid tribute to each father in her life with a touching message, calling her husband, producer Cash Warren, a "cool Daddy who spends time with our babies and makes each and every one of them feel like they are your # 1."
Alba also honored her own father, with a photo of the pair. "You were the first to really encourage me and my independence and I'm so grateful," she wrote.
Included in her post, Alba paid tribute to the father of her husband, Michael Warren. She highlighted his role as a grandfather, writing "the time you make with your grand kids is so special."
Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields took to Instagram to celebrate her husband, Chris Henchy, on Father's Day.
"I'm not exaggerating when I say that he's the best dad there is. We adore you, Henchy. Happy Father's Day!!" she wrote in a post including several photos of her husband and children.
Glen Powell
"Hit Man" star Glen Powell showed love for his dad in an Instagram post featuring photos and a video of his dad laughing in good spirits. "Happy Father's Day to the best man I know," wrote Powell.
Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks
Hollywood power couple Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks also joined in on the fun when Wilson wished her husband, Tom Hanks, a happy Father's Day in an Instagram post this morning.