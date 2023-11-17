Shakira brought her sons along to her big night at the 24th Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday.

Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, sported matching white tuxedos for the occasion while the international pop superstar shimmered in a sequined green dress, one of four looks she wore for the celebratory evening.

Shakira and her two sons, Milan and Sasha attend The 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards, Nov. 16, 2023, in Seville, Spain. Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy

The singer-songwriter later changed into a glimmering golden gown, complete with a matching sequined gold microphone, to perform "Acróstico" onstage at the Conference and Exhibition Centre (FIBES) in Seville, Spain.

The Latin Grammy-nominated song features both of her sons, who each sing different verses. Her live performance showcased Milan and Sasha singing as well, but in pre-recorded clips, which were met by applause from the live audience.

Shakira performs on stage during the 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards ceremony at the Conference and Exhibition Centre (FIBES), Nov. 16, 2023, in Seville, Spain. Cristina Quicler/AFP via Getty Images

Shakira took home three Latin Grammy trophies for best pop song and record of the year, both for "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53," her collaboration with the Argentinian DJ and producer Bizarrap, and best urban interpretation for Karol G's song "TQG," which features her vocals.

Shakira poses with her Record of the Year, Best Pop Song and Best Urban Interpretation awards during the 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards ceremony at the Conference and Exhibition Centre (FIBES), Nov. 16, 2023, in Seville, Spain. Jorge Guerrero/AFP via Getty Images

The Colombian singer shares sons Milan and Sasha with ex-partner and former soccer star Gerard Piqué. The former couple split in June 2022 after a decade together and reached a custody agreement last November.

She is also currently gearing up for an upcoming tax fraud trial, which begins in Spanish court Nov. 20.