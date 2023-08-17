Whether you're planning a last-minute summer vacation or are looking ahead to fall, we've got a bestselling backpack you may want to consider shopping now.
The coowoz large travel backpack is the No. 1 bestseller in Women's Fashion Backpacks and Handbags on Amazon. It has 4.6 stars and over 9,000 positive reviews, and is available in multiple colors. Plus, it's under $40!
You can also buy the backpack with an added toiletry bag or an expanded version for extra packing room.
The backpack is made of waterproof polyester, according to its product description on Amazon, and has two padded shoulder straps to help relieve pressure as you carry it. There is also a separate shoe compartment, a laptop compartment and a built-in charging port, among other travel-friendly features.
- 1
- 2
- 3August 14, 2023
Continue below to shop!
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.